This virtual summer internship program teaches high school students how to build wealth through real estate

A real estate program within the Friendship Charter school system is inspiring students to build careers in real estate and give back to their communities.

WASHINGTON — Kenyatta Robinson, a Junior at Friendship Tech Prep Academy in Southeast, D.C., said he didn't know much about real estate before joining the Project Destined internship program at his school.

"I just knew it was about buying homes and properties, that’s all I really knew," he said.

But now, Robinson said he understands the importance of net operating income, rentable square footage and valuation -- all because of his time in the 10-week program.

Cedric Bobo is the co-founder of Project Destined.

"We want to train students not just about real estate, but about how to build wealth through real estate," Bobo said.

Through a partnership with housing and financial services experts at Freddie Mac, Project Destined is mentoring local D.C. students from Friendship Public Charter High Schools to become owners in their communities.

"The first thing we do is we train you that you deserve to be an owner in your community," Bobo said. "You don't have to just watch the economic development taking place in the community, you can be a part of it."

Throughout the program, which is mostly virtual because of the pandemic, students put what they learn in the virtual classroom to the test as they compete for scholarship money.

"These students this semester, I would imagine, they won $10,000 in scholarships.," Bobo said with pride.

For senior Jaeveon Jordan, he said it’s not what he won, but what he can give that he can take to the bank.

"Coming from low-income houses/ apartments, section 8…it’s hard," Jordan said. "So with me giving back to my community through real estate it would feel like I really did what I was put on the world for."