You can "Stuff TheBus" in Prince George's County to provide students with school supplies

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — With the new school year on the horizon, students and teachers alike are beginning to prepare for the upcoming semester. Key to these preparations is stocking up on school supplies.
The Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPWT) is hosting their annual “Stuff TheBus Back to School Drive.” From July 22 to Aug. 15, members of the community can donate classroom supplies via “stuffing” Prince George’s County’s main public transportation system, TheBus.
TheBus can be found at the Prince George’s County DPWT office, and materials may be donated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday this summer.
Supplies that are in demand include:
- Backpacks, plastic school boxes, glue sticks, #2 pencils, crayons, scissors, rulers, protractors, college ruled notebook paper, three-inch (three-ring) binders, highlighters, composition books (college ruled), blue and black ballpoint pens, colored pencils, erasers, USB flash/thumb drives
“Stuff TheBus” is important to the community because of its impact on local schools. Last year, the event collected 17,854 supplies and stuffed 1,078 backpacks.
Teachers on average spent $750 out of pocked on classroom supplies for the 2020-2021 school year. The “Stuff TheBus Back to School Drive” not only helps students better prepare for the school year, but also helps teachers stock their classrooms.
