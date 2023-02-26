Students, staff required to provide negative COVID test results following February break

D.C. Schools will be distributing COVID-19 test kits to students before the break.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Officials with DC Public Schools (DCPS) is reminding students and staff that they will need to provide a negative COVID test result before returning from February break.

A release from DCPS says families should administer their student's test and upload their results to DCPSstrong.com/testing on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

D.C. Schools will be distributing COVID-19 test kits to students before the break and families may also be able to pick up a rapid test kit from any District COVID Center, located in all 8 wards.

Click here for a list of COVID Center locations and hours.

The test must be administered and uploaded on Feb. 26 by 9 p.m.

Schools will reopen after February break on Feb. 27 and any student who returns after that day will also be expected to provide proof of a negative test.

Test results may be uploaded to DCPSstrong.com/testing. To learn more, visit DCPSstrong.com.

The reminder to families comes as DC Public Libraries plan to stop distributing COVID testing kits. DC Health says the plan to suspend the COVID-19 Test Yourself DC self-service kiosk program and rapid test distribution at libraries and senior centers is in response to falling case counts and increased commercial availability of test kits. Officials say another contributing factor in the decision is the increased availability of testing and vaccine opportunities through medical offices, pharmacies and community health centers.