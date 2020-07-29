Return to school: Stafford County Public Schools opt for 100% virtual learning for fall

Students will continue virtual learning through the end of the first semester unless health conditions warrant an extension.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Stafford County Public School officials said students will return virtually for the upcoming school year, which is set to kick off on Aug. 31, after growing health concerns amid the pandemic.

The virtual only model will continue through the end of the first semester unless health conditions warrant a reason for the school to extend.

Holly Hazard, a Stafford County School Board Chair, said the school board wanted to reopen campuses but couldn't guarantee that cases are decreasing. The virtual option allows for the safest way students can learn, as well as gives the board some flexibility with moving cautiously to reopening.

"We must not lose sight of the fact that we are in the midst of a pandemic," Hazard said. "The health organizations have provided limited guidance to schools and if there is, the guidance it has many caveats."



The virtual curriculum hopes to mimic much of what was taught in person, with activities planned based on the subject and Chromebooks being provided for students. Under SCPS's Virtual Return To School guidelines, certain exemptions have been made for students that have little to no internet connectivity, as well as those who need additional instruction like special education students or English Language Learners.

SCPS Superintendent Dr. Scott Kizne said the board will continue to monitor and work with the Maryland Department of Health in assuring students return to school in a healthy manner.

“The School Board and I wanted schools to reopen," Kizner said. " Everyone understands the importance of face-to-face instruction, however, if we know nothing else about COVID-19 we know this is a fluid situation...guidance changes. Recommendations change."