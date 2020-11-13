x
Education

Spotsylvania County Public Schools delays hybrid, distance learning 2 hours

Officials tweeted that the delay was due to high water and dangerous road conditions.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Spotsylvania County Public Schools tweeted that hybrid and distance learning will be delayed two hours Friday, November 13, 2020.

Officials said the delay was due to standing water and dangerous road conditions. In a tweet the county said 12-month employees should report to work on time if it's safe to do so.

Thursday storms led to flooding, standing water and road closures across the DMV region. Spotsylvania County Public Schools canceled in-person learning and school bus services on Thursday because of the weather and had students work from home.

No other delays were reported in the D.C. area Friday morning.

