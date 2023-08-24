PWCS releases list of all 'sexually explicit' content in curriculum, per new Virginia law

The list released by PWCS four days into the school year includes more than 100 titles ranging from "Norse Mythology" to "A Doll's House."

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County Schools released a list Thursday of all content in the educational curriculum considered sexually explicit, per a new Virginia law requiring that parents be notified of all instructional materials being taught that are deemed sexually explicit.

The list released by PWCS four days into the school year includes more than 100 titles ranging from "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman to "A Doll's House" by Henrik Ibsen and "Beloved" by Toni Morrison. The list also identifies what grade level will be using the material.

"Following Virginia law and the model policy developed by the Virginia Department of Education, PWCS Regulation 796-1 defines sexually explicit content as (a) any description of or (b) any picture, photograph, drawing, motion picture film, digital image or similar visual representation depicting sexual bestiality, a lewd exhibition of nudity, as defined in this policy, sexual excitement, sexual conduct or sadomasochistic abuse, as defined in this policy, coprophilia, urophilia, or fetishism," PWCS wrote in a statement online announcing the new policies. "Instructional materials shall not be designated as sexually explicit based solely on the sexual orientation of the characters therein."

When the new was adopted in January, the school board clarified that the policy does not "require or permit the censoring of books or the designation of instructional material as sexually explicit based solely upon the sexual orientation or gender identity of the characters contained therein." Instead, the policy requires that:

Parents and guardians be notified at least 30 days before students use the identified materials. Notification will occur on the course syllabus (middle and high school levels) or in parent emails/letters.

Parents and guardians be provided an opportunity to review the materials.

Schools and teachers provide alternate supplemental materials/texts at the request of parents and guardians.