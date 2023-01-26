System error that put 34 seniors' graduation in jeopardy 'will not keep students from graduating'

34 students across the school system were impacted, many of whom are now enrolled in a science course to meet the graduation requirement.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Seniors at Frederick Douglass High School in Prince George's County were told they wouldn't graduate in spring after failing to take a mandatory course the school never told them to take.

An electronic system error impacted 34 students across the school system, many of whom are now enrolled in a science course to meet the graduation requirement.

Officials with Prince George's County Public Schools issued an apology regarding the incident and the confusion it caused, but say in order to graduate, students must enroll in an online Earth and Space Science course that meets twice a week from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"We will work with school administrators to communicate with students and families regarding their options. The error will not keep students from graduating," officials said.

Parents of two teen twins impacted by this situation, Tamara and Nicholas Reyes, worry about the extra workload being added to their teenagers' already busy schedules. They fear an extra four hours of work a week will be too much for the teens to handle.

They claim they were informed of the issue by email, but the school never reached out beyond that, not even to confirm which teen was missing the credit. It turns out, both teens need the credit to graduate.