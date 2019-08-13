ATLANTA — It has been a busy summer for 8-year-old Nicholas Buamah, who is expecting to release the second volume of his best selling and acclaimed book, Kayla and Kyle: The Walking Dictionaries.

Volume 1: Election Day was accepted into the Library of Congress catalog last year.

wusa9

RELATED: 'Cinderella' added to National Film Registry

The animated book helps teach elementary school-aged children vocabulary words. His mother Danielle Bauman, told Black Enterprise Magazine she created the Kayla the dictionary when her son was young to build his vocabulary. After his first grade teacher was impressed Nicholas used the word "collaborate" the first week of school, Bauman decided to talk to him about writing a book for other children.

Buamah has had several book signing events and made several TV appearances since the release of his first book. According to Black Enterprise, the young author hopes to have his book available in every elementary school library in the country. He plans to attend Massachusetts’s Institute of Technology (MIT) and become a mechanical engineer.

RELATED: Beyoncé Vogue portrait added to Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

RELATED: We uncover the secrets of the National Portrait Gallery. Take a look with us!

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.