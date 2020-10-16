Some local high schools cancel November SATs; College Board asks universities to be flexible

The Nov. 7 test date for SATs, administered through College Board at local high schools, could be canceled from some seniors planning to take them.

WALDORF, Md. — If your high school senior is scheduled to take the SATs through College Board in November, make sure their testing site is still open. Due to the pandemic, many schools across DC, Maryland and Virginia have canceled the test date because of closures. College Board has asked universities to be flexible.

They are tests to determine college readiness and oftentimes used for admission decisions, the SATs and ACTs could mean big bucks for college pending high test scores. Nisa Taylor is a senior at North Point High School in Waldorf, Maryland. She has been prepping since last year, starting with the PSATs she took as a junior.

“It was a little nerve-wracking and hard but will help me when I take the actual SATs,” said Taylor, who admits she’s a little nervous taking the SATs after months of virtual learning. “The biggest concern over studying the SAT is I won’t have a teacher or an adult to help me study.”

As of now, students are still able to register for College Board's Nov. 7 test date in November in Charles County, but it comes with a disclaimer that test dates could change.

More than a dozen schools that were supposed to serve as testing centers across D.C., Maryland and Virginia have decided to remain closed, canceling all registration and issuing refunds.

In a statement, College Board says it's asking universities to be flexible with students by equally considering those who are not able to take the exam due to COVID-19. It has also asked colleges to accept late test scores and recognize that some students will not get a chance to take it more than once.

For months, the Anne Arundel County Public School System has been planning to administer the SAT test for more than 2,800 high school seniors who did not get to take it in the spring because of the pandemic. The school system used 13 test sites with only a dozen students per classroom for the four-hour period on Wednesday.

Chief Spokesperson Bob Mosier echoed sentiments of gratitude from parents on Facebook for the more than 600 volunteers who helped make it possible.

“You wouldn’t expect that people are emotional about taking the SAT, but I have to tell you, the stories that I heard were full of emotion," Mosier said. "Kids were thrilled to be back on their campuses and the school staff was just ecstatic."

The school system offered the test free of charge, something that started a few years ago.

If your high school senior is scheduled to take the SATs through College Board in November, keep a close eye on this list of closures.