Report publicly released on Loudoun County Public Schools' handling of sexual assault investigation

The report looks into the handling of two 2021 sexual assaults that happened at two different schools by the same student.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A report on a sexual assault investigation in Loudoun County Public Schools was released by a judge on Thursday in a redacted form.

The report looks into the handling of two 2021 sexual assaults that happened at two different schools by the same student. The unidentified then-14-year-old student was transferred to another school within the same district while he was being investigated for a reported attack at the first school.

Authorities eventually arrested the same student on charges of sexual battery and abduction of another classmate at the second school. That student was later sentenced to complete a sex offender in-patient program and was placed on supervised probation until his 18th birthday, according to the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The report released publicly on Thursday details the district's handling of the investigation.

WUSA9 is in the process of reviewing the full redacted report, but the report says LCPS didn't begin investigating for nearly three months after the first assault.

"It does not appear the LCPS considered whether it should commence a Title IX investigation for almost three months when, on August 17, 2021, the Perpetrator's mother called LCPS to ask whether the Perpetrator would be enrolled for the upcoming school year, which, at that point, was scheduled to start in a little over a week," the report says.

The father of one of the victims spoke to reporters Thursday after the report was released.

"We're really happy that [the report is] finally out to the public and the public can see clearly where the mistakes have fallen," said Scott Smith, a Loudoun County father whose daughter was sexually assaulted. "From what I've seen, it clearly shows how both the Loudoun County school and the sheriff's department screwed up very badly and dropped the ball and did not communicate with one another ... everybody is stuck in their silos and they're not communicating with one another which led to these horrific situations that have unfolded over the last 2.5 years."

Smith was recently pardoned by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after he was charged with disorderly conduct stemming from a school board meeting in 2021.

"Their legal duty is to keep our children safe, and they didn't do that," Smith said, "and quite frankly, our schools are no safer than they were 2.5 years ago. What needs to come out of this is some change, and we so far haven't seen any change -- none."