Learning loss, smaller class sizes, creative hybrid model are focus of schools' futures

WASHINGTON — As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, school leaders are meeting to plan what’s next for education. Shannon Hodge is the founding executive director of the D.C. Charter School Alliance and said the path forward looks different at each school, but one thing is certain: social distancing is here to stay for a while.
“It’s not going to be just flipping on a switch, we will have to relearn how to be in spaces together,” she said. “Recovery is not going to be as quick as getting here was, it is going to take us a while to really get back to where we were fully and so for many that's likely going to take multiple years.”
At IDEA Public Charter School, a small percentage of its 325 students are learning in-person in outdoor tents. School leaders are following a timeline from InstructionPartners.org that indicates the new normal will be in the 2023-2024 school year. For IDEA, that means two years of hybrid learning.
At the much smaller Monument Academy PCS, CEO Dr. Jefferey Grant expects 90% of the 94 students to return to the boarding middle school in August 2021. Monument will be piloting a 12-month education model next school year, broken into trimesters with remediation breaks in between. “So, we're not waiting until June or July to address those deficits and deficiencies,” Grant said.
He said the pandemic has forced educators to reimage our schools and how they serve students. “The current education system has not been benefiting everybody, and we must do something about it,” Grant said.
Grant said it's focusing on learning loss, investing in smaller class sizes that cater to social distancing and finding creative ways to make the hybrid model work for those students in-person and virtual.
“The school leaders who are trying to put together plans, they're putting together 1,000 piece puzzles every day,” explained Hodge, “they get a new piece of information that changes the whole puzzle, and they've got to go back and start over again.”