Learning loss, smaller class sizes, creative hybrid model are focus of schools' futures

WASHINGTON — As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, school leaders are meeting to plan what’s next for education. Shannon Hodge is the founding executive director of the D.C. Charter School Alliance and said the path forward looks different at each school, but one thing is certain: social distancing is here to stay for a while.



“It’s not going to be just flipping on a switch, we will have to relearn how to be in spaces together,” she said. “Recovery is not going to be as quick as getting here was, it is going to take us a while to really get back to where we were fully and so for many that's likely going to take multiple years.”



At IDEA Public Charter School, a small percentage of its 325 students are learning in-person in outdoor tents. School leaders are following a timeline from InstructionPartners.org that indicates the new normal will be in the 2023-2024 school year. For IDEA, that means two years of hybrid learning.