Prince William Co. Schools Superintendent announces retirement following allegations of inappropriate social media use

Dr. Steve Walts has served the school system for over 15 years.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Walts is set to retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, according to a statement released by Walts to the school community.

Walts has been a part of the Prince William County Public Schools system for over 15 years. He was even selected to be the Region IV Superintendent of the Year two times and was selected by the National School Public Relations Association to serve on their National Board.

During his tenure, Walts not only managed the largest school division in Virginia but was able to memorably recommend and initiate full-day kindergarten for students after his first year in his role. He said this was his biggest accomplishment as the leader of the school system.

Since then the school system has been able to implement and benefit from several programs and achievements under Walts leadership. This includes updating infrastructure at school facilities, retaining and recruiting teachers, increasing the graduation rate and meeting the educational needs of the growing population of the school system.

Walts said his retirement will be in effect starting July 1, 2021, to give the school system enough time to select a new superintendent.

Walts is currently under investigation for alleged inappropriate conversations with students on social media.

On May 7, Dr. Steve Walts announced to his 31,000 Twitter followers that he is temporarily suspending the Twitter account during the investigation, while also defending himself against the allegations.

"As part of their attacks they have chosen to smear and slander me for political purposes," Dr. Walts said on his Twitter video. "I will not allow children in PWCS to be used as political pawns for those who want to damage me during my contract renewal period."

Guy Morgan said he was on the Dr. Walts’ Twitter page and spotted pictures of the Superintendent posing with female students that he felt were inappropriate. So, he started digging. Morgan filed Freedom of Information Acts with the school system and obtained direct messages between the Superintendent and some student twitter handles.

"One that was particularly concerning was Dr. Walts and his interactions with a 14-year-old girl late at night at her home," Morgan said.