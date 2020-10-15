Parents continue fight for in-person learning in Prince William County

The current plan brings pre-K and kindergarten students back into the classroom Nov. 10, with no clear plan for middle and high school students.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Some parents in Prince William County say the fight to return to the classroom is not over. They feel the current plan leaves low-income and other vulnerable students behind.

During a more than six-hour meeting last Wednesday, Prince William County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Steve Walts, presented his 50/50 hybrid model to the school board.

The plan brings pre-K and kindergarten students back into the classroom Nov. 10, with first, second and third graders slowly returning in December and January.

It's a big change from his original proposal, which would have brought all grades back in November. Some parents and even school board members said they felt blindsided by this decision.

At this point it is unclear if and when there will be an in-person return for middle and high school students in the county this school year.

Kari Chambers created the Facebook group 'Teach Me In Person.' It has more than 1,200 members who are in support of returning to the classroom. Many fearing for the well-being of vulnerable populations if virtual learning continues.

"It has nothing to do with the teachers or the schools because they are doing a phenomenal job with what they're given. The problem is this whole technology piece which is creating an inequitable and not accessible education for all students," said Chambers.

After last week's school board meeting, Walts sent a letter to parents explaining his reasoning for the slow trickle return, citing the moderate to high risk COVID-19 still poses in Prince William County.

"I do not come to this decision lightly. My own family has a current high school senior, and I know first-hand the great disappointment the COVID-19 pandemic has caused our students and families," said Walts.

Many teachers who rallied outside the board meeting last week agree with the superintendent's decision.

“We care about these students too, but we need to make sure our schools are safe," said Chuck Ronco, the Vice President of the Prince William Education Association (PWEA). "Right now with approximately 2.5% of this county is positive for COVID it’s a very very dangerous situation to be putting that many students in any one school."

Ronco said teachers have transferred, quit and retired early over COVID-19 fears. The educator said teachers would do what they need to do when it comes to educating their students, but said it’s difficult to do your job when you’re scared for your life.

“We did a survey of over 1,200 respondents, both educators and non-educators, and people are definitely afraid of going back in,” said Ronco.

Dr. Tara Lateef is a pediatric neurologist practicing in Prince William, and a parent to four students who also attend school in the county. She is in favor of a safe, but faster approach to bringing students back in person. Especially to benefit those who she says can't speak up for themselves.

"A significant proportion of my patients are Medicaid patients and low-income families. For those patients who are English language learners, they don't even know how to sign onto campus," said Lateef.

The school board has asked the superintendent to provide a more detailed plan for students returning at all grade levels at the next meeting. That is set for Oct. 21.

