OXON HILL, Md. — Someone is sharing videos of fights at a Prince George's County high school on social media.



A Prince George's County Public Schools spokesperson says the school district is aware of an Instagram page that has been set up that shows fist fights that have allegedly occurred at Potomac High School in Oxon Hill.



The page, which has been set to private, has more than a dozen posts. However, PGCPS said it cannot access the page due to its privacy.



Ashley Allen, a mother from Oxon Hill, has one son who attends the school. She said the school district needs to implement better security measures.



“My concerns right now at Potomac and Prince George's County Public Schools, in general, is their lack of awareness.”



Allen said she is concerned something bigger could happen in the future. She said she believes metal detectors should be installed at Potomac High School.



“I don't think the problem is going to go away," she said. "It has to be addressed.”



PGCPS could not say whether there has been an uptick in violence on its campuses since 2019, however it may be able to provide comparative data at the end of the current school year.



"PGCPS is committed to ensuring safe learning environments for all students and promptly resolving issues when they arise," said PGCPS Communications Director Meghan Gebreselassie. "We have also expanded our student social-emotional supports with additional mental health clinicians offering counseling services in schools."



In March, the PGCPS School Board voted to keep School Resource Officers in its buildings following discussions at schools across the country as to whether such staffing was still needed.