New Prince George's Co. superintendent shares 90-day action plan for new school year

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County students head back to class on Monday. New superintendent Millard House II wants students and parents to know what's in store as the new school year gets underway. He just released his 90-day "action plan" for the new school year. The 13-page document lays out a roadmap for success.

"The diversity and excellence of Prince George's County embodies the values and dreams I hold close. These pillars not only shape every decision I make, but they will also be the foundation for the action this administration undertakes," House II writes in the opening of the plan.

Within it, he outlines three outcomes he wants to accomplish, including identifying what resources students need to be successful, getting new safety measures in place — including metal detectors in some high schools, and creating a long-term plan for the district over the next three years.

House II also discusses creating "equitable teaching and learning environments." He says in the first 90 days of the school year, he would like to focus on unique student groups like those with special needs, English language learners and students experiencing homelessness. The plan says in the first 90 days, officials will update the strategic plans for special education, literacy and English learners.

The plan also discusses developing a framework for integrating artificial intelligence into classroom instruction, and dealing with ongoing staffing shortages.

House II says he also plans to host community listening sessions to get parents involved.

"All voices and communities have a stake in the future of Prince George’s County Public Schools. Transparency and collaboration will be the cornerstones of our relationships with all stakeholders, ensuring that everyone has a voice in shaping the future of our district and inviting those to our table who may not have always had a seat."