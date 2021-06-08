Prince George's County public schools will return to classrooms this fall

The plans for the 2021-22 school year will welcome most students back to classrooms for full-time, in-person learning this fall.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Students in Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) will be back in classrooms in the fall after a year of virtual and hybrid learning.

The plans for the 2021-22 school year, announced Tuesday by PGCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Monica Goldson, will welcome most students back to classrooms for full-time, in-person learning this fall.

A limited virtual learning program and an "Online Campus" will also be options for families, Goldson said in her announcement via YouTube.

“Our community has shown incredible resilience during these challenging times. Looking ahead to next school year, our goal is to have students back in our buildings full-time and in-person daily,” Goldson said. “Our staff has had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and we encourage students 12 years old and up to get the vaccine now that it is available.”

For families of children in kindergarten through sixth grade who are not yet eligible for a vaccine, PGCPS said they will offer a limited, application-based virtual learning option for the fall semester.

PGCPS will also introduce a new "Online Campus" this fall for students in seventh through 12th grades, designed for those who thrived during virtual learning this past school year and want to continue in a virtual learning environment with live and recorded instruction.

This will be an application-based program with limited slots, Goldson said.

Goldson, along with PGCPS officials, will host a telephone town hall for families on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. to share additional information and answer questions about fall plans.

Here's a glimpse of the PGCPS 2021-22 learning options for families:

Option 1: Full-Time, In-Person Learning (All Grade Levels)

Available to all students, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

Five days a week, regular school schedule.

Option 2: Fall Virtual Learning Program (Grades K-6)

Limited seats are available for students who want to continue with virtual learning.

The program will be discontinued once the vaccine is available for students in these grade levels.

Application required; parents/guardians must apply by Wednesday, June 30.

Adheres to regular elementary and middle school schedules

Students may be assigned to virtual teachers not from their school.

Families will have the opportunity to return for in-person instruction at the end of the first semester in January.

Option 3: Online Campus (Grades 7-12)