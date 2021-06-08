All employees at Prince George’s County Public Schools required to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing

"This additional layer of protection is critical to the health and safety of the students we serve, our colleagues, families and friends,” CEO Monica Goldson said.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson announced via YouTube Friday that all employees within the school system must submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by Aug. 27, or submit to weekly testing.

The video announcement also details a method for employees to request a CDC vaccination card if needed. The CEO said additional information on how to submit proof and where the weekly testing will be located will come out on Friday, Aug. 20.

Prince George’s County public schools are also in line with Montgomery County’s, which enacted the same policy just two weeks before the school year begins.

PGCPS will also continue to mandate masks for all students, teachers and staff, regardless of vaccination status, for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, according to officials.

Goldson said the school district's vaccination rate among students must increase before the school system considers removing the mask mandate. PGCPS is at about a 50% vaccination rate among students who qualify.

In a recent interview with the Washington Post, Goldson said that the school district would continue to follow CDC recommendations. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), masks should still be worn in the upcoming school year by any person age 2 and above who is not fully vaccinated. However, the agency said that certain school districts may see fit to adopt universal mask requirements depending on local pandemic conditions.

Maryland government officials have also strongly recommended mask-wearing, but ultimately they let the decision fall on each individual school system.