Prince George’s County Public Schools hit by cyberattack

According to the school district, an estimated 4,500 user accounts out of 180,000 were impacted by the attack, primarily staff accounts.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The computer network for Prince George's County Public Schools was hit by a cyberattack on Monday morning, the school district said.

The school district said that they are still assessing the full scope of the attack, but the district said that Oracle and SchoolMAX do not appear to be impacted.

"Critical network systems have been restored and additional functions will continue to be brought back online tonight; however, out of an abundance of caution, all PGCPS users will be required to reset their passwords on Tuesday, Aug. 15," the district said.

The users who were impacted by the cyberattack will be contacted "in the coming days" with more information about their accounts.

It wasn't clear who was responsible for the cyberattack.

No other information has been released.

