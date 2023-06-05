President Biden chosen to deliver Howard University's commencement speech

President Biden is the seventh sitting U.S. president to deliver the keynote address at a Howard University commencement convocation.

WASHINGTON — It's official, President Joe Biden is expected to deliver the 2023 commencement speech at Howard University later this month.

Commencement at the historically Black university is scheduled for May 13 beginning at 10 a.m. on the university's Upper Quadrangle of the main campus.

Wayne A. I. Frederick, president of Howard University, announced Biden would be the speaker for the 155th ceremony on Saturday.

“It is an honor and privilege to welcome President Biden to deliver the 2023 commencement address and celebrate the graduating Class of 2023,” Dr. Frederick said. “This honorary Doctor of Letters is much deserved for his years of transformational service as U.S. Senator, Vice President, and now as President of the United States. We are excited to receive the President as this year’s distinguished guest and recognize him for his relentless work uplifting our communities that have been historically left behind. I look forward to honoring President Biden, our honorary degree recipients, and graduating seniors at the Commencement Convocation.”

According to information provided in a release, President Biden will receive the honorary Doctor of Letters.

Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden is the first of four children.

Biden graduated from the University of Delaware and Syracuse Law School and served on the New Castle County Council.

At age 29, President Biden became one of the youngest people ever elected to the United States Senate.

On April 25, 2019, Biden announced his candidacy for President of the United States. Later, he invited Howard University alumna Kamala Harris to become his running mate. She is the first Black American elected to that role.

President Biden is the seventh sitting U.S. president to deliver the keynote address at a Howard University commencement convocation.

For more information about Howard University’s 155th Commencement ceremony, visit https://commencement.howard.edu/.