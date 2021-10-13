'Swift Return' of police to Alexandria schools promised after disturbing incidents

The school system has announced plans to bring back School Resource Officers after City Council reverses course in bitter meeting

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The City of Alexandria's Council has reversed itself on a controversial decision in May to pull police out of schools.

The school system announced Wednesday afternoon that School Resource Officers, known as SROs, will be back in Alexandria City High School and all the city's middle schools for the rest of the year.

"Our first goal is to work with the Alexandria Police Department to coordinate the swift return of our SROs to schools," said school system spokesperson Julia Burgos.

Burgos did not have an exact timeline for the return of city police officers.

The debate over bringing police back was emotional after school leaders pleaded that the first months of this school year have been turbulent and frightening.

Superintendent Dr. Gregory Hutchings Jr. cited a lockdown that occurred when a student was caught allegedly attempting to bring a loaded gun into Alexandria City High School Oct. 6.

He added there have been fights and shootings involving students at nearby off-campus locations after school.

Alexandria City High Principal Peter Balas got emotional as he begged the City Council to send SROs back in.

"Our students are sending us warning shots. Literal warning shots! Please reconsider this. My staff, the students, are not okay,” Balas said pausing briefly before continuing.

Hutchings ticked off the incidents that have elevated safety concerns.

“There's an escalation of disciplinary infractions that are happening in our schools," said Hutchings. "We had a student that was shot down the street. We have a student that brought and loaded gun, almost, into our school building. We have a student that was shot this weekend as well. Those are facts. This is not anything that we're making up.”

But skeptics of school policing submitted a proposed plan Wednesday night to bring more mental health and social services into schools as an alternative to posting law enforcement officers.

Council Member Canek Aguirre complained there’s no data that shows School Resource Officers make a difference.

"What I'm trying to drive home here is that there is not this correlation between having the SRO in there,” Aguirre said.

An angry Mayor Justin Wilson tried to cut off debate after more than three hours.

"This just sucks! This is disastrous!" Wilson said. "What person would watch this meeting tonight and say this is where I want to send my kids?"

The sharply divided council voted 4 to 3 to bring the SROs back.