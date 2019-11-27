CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — The principal and vice principal of Gale-Bailey Elementary School have been removed from their positions. The announcement comes after an incident that occurred on the playground on Oct. 29 that led to a 10-year-old boy being charged with fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. The Charles County Sheriff's Office confirmed the boy was charged as a juvenile.

A letter sent home to parents Tuesday from Superintendent Kimberly Hill said Principle Verniece Rorie and Vice Principle Timothy Rosin were "no longer assigned to Gale-Bailey."

"There is a continuing investigation into an incident that occurred on the playground on Oct. 29," Hill said in the letter. "Incidents involving children preclude us from providing specific details, and we will always err on the side of protecting our students when faced with decisions about how much detail to share."

"At this time, I feel it is best to change the leadership at Gale-Bailey and provide a new principal who can help the school community — students, staff and parents — begin to move forward from the events of the past few weeks," Hill continued.

Tangela Scales will be the principal effective Dec. 3 and Linda Gill, executive director of schools, will be temporarily assigned to the school "to support and mentor Ms. Scales as she starts her new role," Hill said.

Scales is transferring to Gale-Bailey from John Hanson Middle School where she was the vice principle. She has been a vice principle in Charles County schools since 2012.

This is a developing story.

