Phylicia Rashad leaving Howard after two years as dean

Rashad was named dean in 2021.

WASHINGTON — Phylicia Rashad is stepping down as dean of Howard University's Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. President Wayne A.I. Frederick informed the Howard community of the change in a letter on Monday.

The letter says Rashad will be stepping down at the end of her term following the 2023-2024 academic year.

"In 2021, Dean Rashad returned to alma mater to lead the re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts as an independent college and to restore it to its rightful place as the center for arts and creativity at Howard University. The college was renamed in honor of world-renowned actor, playwright, director, cultural activist, and Howard alumnus, the late Chadwick A. Boseman," Frederick wrote in his letter.

During her time as dean, contributions to Fine Arts programming at the College of Fine Arts have increased significantly, including a $5.4 million gift from Netflix to support the Chadwick A. Boseman Scholars program; a gift from Capri Holdings to create the Capri Holdings Fashion and Merchandising Scholars Fund which encourages diversity in the fashion industry; a gift from The Microsoft Corporation for programming and facility improvements; as well as a gift from The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, founded by actress and Howard alumna Taraji P. Henson to enhance access to mental health services for students, faculty, and staff.

"As Dean Rashad transitions to new endeavors, we look forward to building upon the strong foundation she has laid, continuing to foster a vibrant community of artistic expression and innovation," The university said in a statement Wednesday.