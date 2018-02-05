PGCPS CEO Dr. Kevin Maxwell could receive a $1M+ severance package, according to the details of his contract.

Dr. Maxwell announced Monday he was "transitioning" out of the school system.

What does that mean?

Dr. Kevin Maxwell didn't quit and he didn't get fired. Because of recent scandals and the county executive race in November, Maxwell likely would have been gone by November. He said he is "transitioning" in June to make for a smoother process.

RELATED: CEO Kevin Maxwell to 'transition' out of PGCPS

It's a technicality but an important one, because it allows Maxwell to negotiate a severance package.

Maxwell still has three years left on his four year contract, and he makes over $330,000 a year.

According to his contract, in this type of situation, he can negotiate a severance package with the Board of Education. Both parties need to agree on on the terms.

No word yet on if those negotiations have begun.

So who is going to be next to lead the school system of 120,000 students?

County Executive Rusher Baker is heading up the search to find a new interim CEO who will serve for the next few months.

A new County Executive will be elected in November, and that person will lead the search for a permanent replacement.

© 2018 WUSA