Officers gave away backpacks and other supplies to students in advance of the upcoming school year.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George’s County Police Department took some time Friday to help local children prepare for the upcoming school year.

The police department held it’s annual “Back-to-School” celebration in the parking lot of its headquarters in Landover.

The PGPD’s Office of Community First and the Prince George’s County Police Athletic League gave away backpacks. More than 700 families registered to receive free school supplies for the upcoming school year.

“One of our main focuses that we have here in the Office of Community First is to find continuous ways to continue to bridge the gap between youth and law enforcement and what better way to do that than our annual bookbag giveaway that we host,” PGPD Lieutenant Maria Massey said.

This isn’t the only community event Prince George’s police hold for county residents either.

“We’ve always constantly thrown various different events and programs from our back-to-school celebration, our Christmas party, to one of our well-known events ‘Toys for Tots’” Massey said.

Prince George’s County Fourth Grader Odera Amagba said she had plenty of fun at Friday’s event.

"I went to the game shop, I played some games, and I got back-to-school stuff,” she said.