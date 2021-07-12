Paint Branch High School pauses basketball games after several students test positive for COVID-19

The school confirmed 16 positive coronavirus cases, most of which are breakthroughs.

BURTONSVILLE, Md. — Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville is pausing its boys' basketball practices and games due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases confirmed at the school.

Earl Stoddard, the assistant chief administrative officer of Montgomery County, confirmed during a weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday that Paint Branch has confirmed 16 cases of the virus, most of which are outbreak cases from individuals who are fully vaccinated.

According to Stoddard, many of the students who tested positive received their second dose of the vaccine more than six months ago, and booster shots are not yet approved by the CDC for children under 18.

Montgomery County Public Schools shared a letter about the outbreak Monday on its COVID-19 web portal. The staff member and students who tested positive were last in the school between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6, the letter says.

Paint Branch is working with Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Service's outbreak school to conduct contact tracing. In the meantime, the school says it's closing its early childhood development program for preschoolers until Dec. 17.

The boy's varsity and junior varsity basketball games against Springbrook High School in Colesville have been postponed. The school says it will continue promoting COVID-19 mitigation practices — like masking, distancing, testing, and staying home when sick — to students.

Paint Branch will host a vaccination clinic at the school on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. where students can also receive a booster or second dose.

Students are encouraged to take advantage of MCPS' "Say Yes to the Test" program and can receive a COVID-19 every Wednesday morning at the school.

"We would like to thank you for taking COVID-19 seriously, following protocols, and reporting back to us when there is a positive test so that we can protect our school community," the Paint Branch letter says.

