One of Virginia's 'elite Governor's Schools' sees uptick in diversity

The Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School in Richmond accepted more Black and Latino students for the upcoming school year than it has in five years.
RICHMOND, Va. — One of Virginia’s “Governor’s Schools” has accepted more Black and Latino students in the wake of a push to increase diversity at the selective institutions. 

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School in Richmond accepted more Black and Latino students for the upcoming school year than it has in five years. 

One-third of the students from its feeder school divisions are Black, and about 14% are Latino. 

The 23 Black and 13 Latino students who’ve been accepted are still under-representative of the school districts. 

But the school’s director said it’s a step in the right direction. 

At total of only 14 Black and Latino students were offered slots last year.

