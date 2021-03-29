The Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School in Richmond accepted more Black and Latino students for the upcoming school year than it has in five years.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School in Richmond accepted more Black and Latino students for the upcoming school year than it has in five years.

One-third of the students from its feeder school divisions are Black, and about 14% are Latino.

The 23 Black and 13 Latino students who’ve been accepted are still under-representative of the school districts.

But the school’s director said it’s a step in the right direction.