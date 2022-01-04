Montgomery Co. Public Schools moves to 3-tiered approach as COVID cases rise

School board members outlined their plan to deal with rising cases in a meeting Tuesday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — With 4,000 COVID-19 cases reported across Montgomery County Public Schools in the last five days of winter break, board members highlighted new steps being taken to address rising case numbers, while keeping students in classrooms.

The new plan won't force the entire district to move to virtual learning. Instead, it will monitor cases on a school-by-school basis.

MCPS officials outlined a new three-tiered system for monitoring cases across all the district's 209 schools.

Under the new system, schools will be put in three categories: Green, yellow and red. In determining which categories each school will be in, officials will look at students testing positive, students and faculty in quarantine and COVID-19 levels in the community. All schools will get rapid tests and KN95 masks weekly.

Here's how it works:

Schools would be considered in the green if they have under 3% of faculty and staff reporting positive in the last 14 days. School board officials reported 109 schools were green on Tuesday.

Yellow schools would have 3% to 5% students and faculty testing positive in the last 14 days. Currently 89 schools in Montgomery County are considered to be in the yellow.

Schools in the red category have over 5% of faculty and staff testing positive over the last 14 days. At the red level, the school district will consult with Montgomery County's Department of Health and Human Services to assess next steps. Interim Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said it will likely mean virtual learning for 14 calendar days.

Eleven schools are currently in the red and will move to virtual learning starting Wednesday.

The idea is not to force a one-size-fits-all approach to Maryland's largest school district.