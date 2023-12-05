Montgomery County Public Schools releases new anti-racist plan

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County school system is releasing a new comprehensive plan to combat a recent spike in bigotry, racism and hateful incidents.
As part of the response, all central office, operations, and school-based leaders are will be required to attend 16 hours of anti-racist and cultural instruction.
In the classroom, there will be a focus on workforce diversity and teaching students and staff about the harm of racism and hate-based bias.
Officials will also collect input and feedback from students, staff and families who reflect the diversity of the school community.
The anti-racist plan is a fluid course of action and will be updated as events warrant.
The effectiveness of the program will be measured in a number of ways.
They include bringing traditionally excluded individuals and groups into the process to participate in a meaningful way.
The anti-racist action plan is in response to a two-year study that engaged more than 130,000 students, staff and family.
WATCH NEXT: ECO Challenge winners | WUSA9+
Meet the four middle school teachers -- and their students -- who have won $5,000 to complete a project that benefits the environment.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.