Montgomery County Public Schools releases new anti-racist plan

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County school system is releasing a new comprehensive plan to combat a recent spike in bigotry, racism and hateful incidents.

As part of the response, all central office, operations, and school-based leaders are will be required to attend 16 hours of anti-racist and cultural instruction.

In the classroom, there will be a focus on workforce diversity and teaching students and staff about the harm of racism and hate-based bias.

Officials will also collect input and feedback from students, staff and families who reflect the diversity of the school community.

The anti-racist plan is a fluid course of action and will be updated as events warrant.

The effectiveness of the program will be measured in a number of ways.

They include bringing traditionally excluded individuals and groups into the process to participate in a meaningful way.

The anti-racist action plan is in response to a two-year study that engaged more than 130,000 students, staff and family.