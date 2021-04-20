Officials: Montgomery County high schools will have in-person graduations this spring

In a unanimous vote, members approved to amend the Board of Health regulation on school graduations – which goes into effect on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — In-person graduations will return in Montgomery County later this spring as the county council voted on updated guidelines to allow graduating seniors to enjoy their ceremony.

On Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Council approved a measure that will allow graduations to take place, but of course, with restrictions. In a unanimous vote, members approved to amend the Board of Health regulation on school graduations – which goes into effect on Tuesday, April 20 at 5 p.m.

The newly amended Board of Health regulation in Montgomery County includes the following guidance for graduation ceremonies:

the total number of people present at an outdoor graduation ceremony must be limited to 50% of the outdoor venue’s maximum occupancy;

if an outdoor venue does not have a formal certificate of occupancy, 40 square feet per person must be used to calculate the occupancy limit;

the total number of people present at an indoor graduation ceremony is limited to 25% of the maximum occupancy or 250 people – whichever is smaller;

a school that plans an indoor graduation ceremony must obtain a Letter of Approval for their plan showing how it would meet the general requirements of the regulation;

a record of everyone attending the graduation must be kept for 30 days to enable contact tracing;

the school must identify a point of contact for an attendee to notify if they test positive for COVID-19 within two weeks after the event, and the point of contact must notify the County's Department of Health and Human Services within one business day of notice of a positive test;

no more than 10 people can be on the stage at one time;

the ceremony must last no more than two hours;

members of the audience from different households must remain at least six feet apart at all times;

signage explaining the infectious control requirements must be posted at the venue;

no group or staged photography;

no congregating or gathering in common areas both inside and outside of the venue before or after the ceremony;

a masked speaker must be at least 12 feet from the audience and an unmasked speaker must be at least 18 feet from the audience;

diplomas must be distributed without handshakes or physical contact; and

no food or beverage concessions at the ceremony.

Tuesday's vote comes as students slowly return to in-person learning across the county.

Sarah Kessler, whose daughter will graduate from high school later this spring, welcomed the updated guidelines for the ceremonies.

"We definitely 100% want something in person and I think we all believe that it can be safely done," she said. "We’ll take anything we can get. At the very least, just let our graduates be together.”

Graduations are one of a number of subjects related to the pandemic being address by school leaders.

Recently, the county announced that a full-time "virtual academy" will be offered in the fall for any parents who choose not to send their children back to classrooms.

The academy will be open to students in Pre-K through 12th grade and offer virtual classes with staff hired specifically for the digital lessons. On Monday, a school district spokesperson said the county is exploring a part-time option for high school students only.

The spokesperson added that the virtual academy will not feature automatic enrollment and families interested in the option will need to fill out an application. Further details of the plan are still being worked on but parents who spoke to WUSA9 on Monday said they supported the option.

"If you have a child with a health issue, it means you don’t really want them out in public until they’re vaccinated. I think it’s a marvelous option," said Becky Mayo, who has two children in Montgomery County Public Schools. "If you’ve got a kid who really is scared to go back or if they’re scared to go in the building, how much attention can they pay?”

Mayo said having teachers specifically assigned to virtual schooling makes the option even more beneficial to families.

Moving forward, Mayo said she might consider the virtual academy for her daughter if she doesn't receive the vaccine by fall.

"I think offering the virtual academy is really evidence that they (Montgomery County Public Schools) have listened to how many teachers and students really want another option," she said. "It’s just what your comfort level is because all of us are figuring this all out every day.”

Montgomery County Public Schools told WUSA 9 on Monday that it will be sending out surveys to parents by the end of the week on the virtual academy.