Mask mandate lifted for Montgomery County Public Schools

Masks are officially optional in Montgomery County Public Schools.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above aired Feb. 9 after Monifa McKnight was named the new superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools.

Montgomery County Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously on a resolution Tuesday to lift the indoor mask mandate.

The approved resolution makes wearing masks optional in all MCPS schools effective immediately. The vote comes two weeks after the Maryland State Board of Education lifted the statewide mask mandate in schools, which had the caveat of allowing local districts to maintain the mandate if they choose.

MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight says that the key to a successful transition to this policy means members of the community need to respect each others choices about whether or not a student, staff member or teacher chooses to continue wearing a mask.

McKnight says schools will continue providing KN95 masks to any individual who wants one.

"We don't want it to be a hardship for any of our students or staff if [wearing masks] is their choice," McKnight said.

Brenda Wolff, president of the school board, called teachers "heroic" during the course of the pandemic. Wolff said bullying of any kind around this issue will need to be reported and "consequences will be imposed."

The lifting of the mask mandate also applies to transportation.

MCPS is the largest school district in the state of Maryland. Prince George's County Public Schools, the second largest district, is maintaining its indoor school mask mandate.