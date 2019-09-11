ROCKVILLE, Md. — In Howard County Maryland, the Board of Education has decided to go back to ending summer vacation two weeks before Labor Day.

Montgomery and Prince George's counties are now considering similar plans.

This is after Maryland lawmakers reversed Gov. Larry Hogan's 2016 executive order forcing schools to extend summer vacation from June 15th to after Labor Day.

Two out of three proposed calendars under consideration in Montgomery County will start school as early as two weeks before Labor Day 2020.

All the options would restore a traditional week-long spring break, and a teacher work day at the end of each grading period.

The option to start after Labor Day would result in a school year that lasted until June 21, 2021.

All scenarios would allow for a week-long spring break.

wusa9

RELATED: Isolation and restraint alleged at Maryland school | Parents of students with special needs: I could tell that he did not feel safe

Montgomery County's Board of Education is being flooded with comments on the issue.

At least 12,000 people have filled out an online survey that will remain open until Nov. 19, according to spokesman Derek Turner

The Board is scheduled to make its calendar decision on Dec. 11.

Gov. Hogan's 2016 executive order was an economic boost to beach resorts, but large school systems struggled.

Montgomery County all but cancelled the traditional spring break and snow days caused added stress.

The option to preserve a post-Labor Day start by extending the year deep into the following June did not impress Montgomery County Board of Education member Patricia O'Neill.

"June 22 is extraordinarily late," O'Neill commented at an Oct. 8 Board meeting. "Especially if you think about having to add in additional snow days. I mean we may be faced with another Snowmageddon."

The chair of the calendar committee in Prince George’s County reports that they too are looking at options to go back to starting before Labor Day and will reveal options publicly in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Verizon permit delayed over 'alarming' radio frequency predictions in Takoma Park

RELATED: Montgomery County names new police chief

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.