Maryland schools can officially begin fall sports in October. Here's the plan

Fall sports can begin practice as early as Oct. 7, state officials announced.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon announced on Thursday the approval of all state schools to safely begin fall high school sports in a few weeks during the pandemic.

Fall sports can begin practice as early as Oct. 7 and start games on Oct. 27 in accordance with the Code of Maryland Regulations (COMAR), the MPSSAA Return to Play Guidance Plan and the Maryland Department of Health Best Practices and Guidance for Youth Sports safety protocols, Dr. Salmon said.

With this sports plan, the last play date of the season will be Dec.12. And any culminating event or tournament will be from Dec. 14-19.

Golf competitions can begin immediately on Oct 7.

Salmon said the state is also expanding the seasonal competition timeframes for all winter and spring sports. Winter sports can begin practice on Dec. 14, and spring sports can begin practice on Jan. 4.

“High school sports and competition are deeply rooted in the fabric of our schools and communities,” said Dr. Salmon. “The steps taken today are directly related to the need of our students to be active and engaged for their physical, social, and emotional well-being. These programs have a history of providing opportunities for all students, and not just those with the economic capabilities, to participate.”

Salmon said it has been concerning that students have been without sports for almost an academic year.

State officials are encouraging the school systems to bring back sports despite the pandemic. But, local school systems that do not wish to start fall sports can use the Second Semester Plan option.

The decision comes after discussions with the state Board of Education, the 24 local school systems' superintendents, the Executive Director of MPSSAA, parents and stakeholders.

Gov. Larry Hogan said with the state health metrics showing record lows in coronavirus cases and trending downward, officials have been working on this for months and experts thought the state can move forward.

"Parents have been pushing to get kids who need it the most to get in-person instruction and they have been really pushing to get some fall sports going," said Hogan.

Allegany, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, St. Mary’s, Washington, and Worcester have plans to bring students back to school for fall sports.

Today, after visiting @FCPSMaryland educators and students, @MdPublicSchools Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon and I announced that all school systems can officially start fall sports on October 7.



Details: https://t.co/LrdCxuRaUY pic.twitter.com/2ze3Wh7ND1 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 24, 2020