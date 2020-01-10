Maryland child care centers can now operate at maximum capacity

Because of the demand, the state’s education department is providing $1,000 in startup grants to new child care providers.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland State Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon announced Thursday afternoon that child care providers are now able to return to the full teacher-child ratios and capacities for which they are licensed.

During a news conference Thursday, Salmon said more than 82% of the state’s child care providers have already reopened, but demand remains high due to virtual and hybrid learning.

“We have heard very clearly from many parents and providers who have written and called me, that we should return to licensed capacity to meet the needs of working families and prevent the closure of child care centers once it could be done safely,” Salmon said.

With the loosened restrictions, child care centers will be able to have up to 20 three-and four-year-olds in a room with one teacher per 10 students.

For school-aged kids, the centers will be able to have up to 30 in a room with one teacher per 15 students. Child care centers will also have to follow all federal and state health guidelines.

“I am hopeful this announcement effectively complements local school system efforts to bring students back into the classroom and provides more working families with access to safe child care programs," Salmon said.

