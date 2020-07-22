Loudoun County Public Schools will be 100% virtual learning for start of 2020-2021 academic year

Several school districts in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia have decided to move all-virtual.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County school board moved to start the 2020-2021 school year with 100% virtual learning, school board officials tell WUSA9.

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Williams presented the 100% virtual model to members of the school board during a meeting on Tuesday night.

The school board voted 7-2 to start the fall semester virtually "with very limited or no exceptions," and ease into a planned hybrid model in stages.

Loudoun County school leaders implemented distance learning in hopes that it will keep their school community safe as they monitor COVID-19 data that would allow them to move to in-person or a hybrid scenario.

Several school districts in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia have decided to move all-virtual, including Fairfax County Public Schools who also decided Tuesday to move to a distance learning model for the start of the academic year.

Here's a list of school districts in Virginia that plan to move all-virtual for the 2020-2021 school year:

Manassas City Public Schools

Fairfax County Public Schools

Arlington County Public Schools

Prince William County Public Schools