Locks removed from staff bathrooms in Arlington

The decision to remove the locks comes after a student overdosed and died in a bathroom at Wakefield High at the beginning of this year.

ARLINGTON, Va. — In response to a recent student overdose death, all the locks on the outside of staff bathrooms in Arlington Public Schools (APS) are set to be removed.

Editor's Note: The video above first aired on February 26, 2023. It depicts the aftermath of a deadly student overdose at Wakefield High.

APS is taking on the "lock and key" project in an effort to promote and maintain safety at its 42 school buildings.

As part of the project, single-occupancy staff bathrooms would be changed to only lock from the inside. This will give access to students and staff who previously could not use these facilities.

In addition, bathrooms inside classrooms would have no lock at all.

Officials claim the changes will ensure everyone is able to use the facilities without needing a key.

According to a letter for families from Wakefield principal Dr. Chris Wilmore, the student was found unconscious in a bathroom Tuesday morning. Staff called for medical assistance and the student was taken to an area hospital for help by EMS.

He has since been pronounced dead. PTSA President Judith Davis said the student's name is Sergio Flores.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support the family.