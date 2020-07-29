Parents get creative, form learning pods to support one another during virtual learning

A growing grassroots effort allows parents to connect with one another and share resources.

FAIRFAX, Va. — The upcoming school year will look very different, with a greater emphasis on virtual learning than ever before. Now, some parents are getting creative to help supplement what their kids are learning in school.

Laura Champe-Mitchell and Laura Velez came up with the idea two weeks ago.

"I was curious about how to provide my kids with a more face-to-face interaction with other kids," said Velez.

They had an idea to start a learning pod and connect families across the community who have similar needs.

"As a community, let’s come together and fill the gaps. Let’s try and solve the needs with the resources that we have and that we can offer to others," said Velez.

They call themselves the Northern Virginia Dolphin Pods, a name inspired by their own children.

"Dolphins share childcare, they alert each other to possible concerns in their environment. They move together. They learn from one another. They talk together. It is literally exactly what we are trying to do right now," said Champe-Mitchell.

"It is not necessarily easy for parents to find matches on their own because you may have neighbors or friends but they may have very different needs from you," said Champe-Mitchell.

Safety is also a main priority with the dolphin pods and it is one of the main questions parents answer while filling out the online questionnaire.

"You will find families who are looking for pods that are outside and then you also have families that are more cautious and are looking for a virtual experience," said Velez.

"We are putting it back into the hands of the people. We are not trying to make a value judgment about whether this is safe or isn’t safe, we are just trying to give people the quick scan on a web interface to see families that look like they could be a good match, in terms of how they are handling their approach to COVID-19 safety," said Champe-Mitchell.

Some volunteers have even offered to help translate the site into different languages so that all families can feel included.

"People are thinking about not just themselves, but they are thinking about other families. They are thinking about people, students and parents that are in different situations than they themselves are that is inspiring," said Champe-Mitchell.