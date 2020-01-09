Educators frustrated by Maryland Superintendent's proposed learning changes

Maryland educators say the proposed changes come too late.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One day after the first day of school, Maryland's State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon is already set to propose new schedule requirements to the State Board of Education.

Salmon recommends a sliding scale of a minimum of three hours a day of live instruction for kids in kindergarten, four and a half hours for middle school and five hours for high school.

This is where the frustration lies for a lot of teachers. For weeks they've been preparing lesson plans and getting ready for the virtual semester, and they say they were blindsided by the new recommendations.

The Maryland State Education Association, which is the state's teacher's union, sent out a letter on Monday, urging the Board of Education to reject the proposed schedule minimums, and asking that "no major changes be made be made until after the first quarter.

In the letter, President Cheryl Bost said the recommendations have demoralized educators across the state, forcing some to retire or resign.

"Please do not mistake their disappointment and frustration as a lack of willingness to do everything in their power to educate the students they teach and dedicate countless hours and resources to their students each day, year after year," Bost wrote. "No, their disappointment and frustration is absolutely because Dr. Salmon and the state department had all summer to develop and share scheduling requirements, as are currently presented.

Since the proposal's announcement, a petition has also begun circulating repeating the union's stance. As of Tuesday morning, the petition has more than 20,000 signatures.