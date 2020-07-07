ICE: International students can't stay in US for online-only college classes

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said if foreign students's programs go virtual, they must find an in-person replacement program or depart the United States.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday that there are new changes to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), saying non-immigrant F-1 students will need to be taking in-person classes to have their visas renewed.

ICE said that when COVID-19 originally hit in the spring, SEVP created temporary exemptions that allowed these students to take more online courses than normal to accommodate the unprecedented circumstances. But for the fall semester, those exemptions are being modified.

If F-1 students are in programs that plan to be virtual for the fall 2020 semester, ICE said they must find an in-person replacement program or be forced to leave the U.S. International students whose programs reopening plans include a mix of virtual and in-person learning will be allowed to take one class, or three credit hours, virtually, but will be required to prove to the SEVP that their program isn't entirely online.

"The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States," a statement from ICE said. "Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures."