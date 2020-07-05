Howard University hosts virtual graduation Mother's Day weekend

Howard University hosts its 152nd commencement ceremony.

WASHINGTON — Howard University celebrates its 152nd graduation this Saturday, and it’s the first time the entire ceremony is held virtually.

There won’t be a sea of navy blue caps with white tassels in D.C. this Mother’s Day weekend. Howard University has moved their graduation online.

"It doesn't seem like a real graduation really, so it makes me sad," graduating senior Journey Rucker said.

The feelings echoed in her classmate.

"It still feels surreal just because, you know it, I'm not, it's not tangible," Kaprielle Trenard said.

Howard University president Dr. Wayne Frederick said the decision to move graduation online was the necessary step in order to ensure everyone’s safety. Though not ideal, he wants his students to be encouraged.

"While the graduation is a destination, the journey that they're on is one that's going to absolutely make humanity that much better," Frederick said.

Rucker said her family is taking two hits this graduation season. Her younger sister is graduating from high school.

"We're going to take grad pics together and give that to my mom as a Mother’s Day gift," Rucker added.

It’s not the celebratory weekend either imagined when they began their matriculation on the hilltop four years ago. The uncertain economy has them both nervous in their attempts to enter the workforce.

"So very scary, I check LinkedIn every day, every, every chance that I get. I don't even see the positions that I want like open," Trenard said.

Trenard said it hurts to say farewell to the place she’s called home for four year, especially from afar. She said Howard has equipped her with all she needs to thrive in whatever life throws her way.

"Howard was one of most beautiful experiences that I'm blessed to have learned from," Trenard said.

As for Rucker, the path she’ll be able to take isn’t clear, yet she’s found peace in knowing the next chapter will have a very interesting intro.

"Yes, there is no graduation. Yes, there are hiring freezes. Yes, it looks like there is no light at the end of the tunnel, but it's there. And after a while, all of this will be over and done with and will only be stronger from it," Rucker added.