Howard University cancels 2020 homecoming, citing COVID-19 concerns

The school's reopening plan for the fall includes a hybrid model where some students and staff will learn in-person and others will not.

WASHINGTON — Howard University announced Thursday that due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the campus will not be hosting an in-person homecoming event, and will instead plan a virtual event. The Historically Black University (HBCU), known as "the Mecca," released a hybrid plan for its fall reopening, where some students and staff will learn in-person and others will not.

"As referenced in the Howard University Fall Re-opening plan section on large gatherings, we will not be able to host homecoming in person this year," President Wayne A. I. Frederick said. "When you consider the fact that the coronavirus pandemic is disproportionately impacting the African American community, the fact that we are still several months away from a vaccine being available, and the fact that more than 20,000 people attend the annual festivities – including persons with pre-existing health conditions – it would be extremely insensitive for Howard University to host homecoming this year."

Howard's homecoming, previously scheduled for October 10-18, has taken place every fall semester since 1924, and typically bring more than 100,000 student, alumni and special guests to the city to celebrate. A few of the annual events include a day of service, the homecoming football game, jazz brunch, a student fashion show and Yardfest.



Notable Howard alum include the late Toni Morrison, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Thurgood Marshall, Phylicia Rashad, Taraji P. Henson and Chadwick Boseman.