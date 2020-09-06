Governor Northam introduces phased approach for reopening Virginia schools

State leaders and education officials announced a three-phase approach to restore in-person instruction in Virginia schools.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia schools will most definitely be reopening in the fall, but it will take some time to return to normal, in-person instruction.

Governor Ralph Northam announced a three-phase approach for how schools will move out of remote education and usher students back into the norm.

In Phase One, most instruction will remain virtual, with the exception of instruction for special education students and childcare for working families. The first phase starts this summer with summer school classes.

In Phase Two, schools can start offering in-person instruction for Pre-K students through third-grade students only, students with disabilities, and English language learners.

Phase Three finally introduces the shift to in-person instruction for all students, but with stringent, physical distancing guidelines in place.

State leaders and education officials say schools will have to stagger class schedules, space out desks, restrict mixing groups of students, stagger the use of communal spaces, and require face coverings in most settings.

However, high-risk students, staff, and faculty will continue teleworking and remote instruction.

Beyond Phase Three, school divisions will resume “new-normal” operations under future guidance.

Sports will also resume with new measures in place, as well.

Northam said local school divisions will have discretion on how to operationalize within each phase and may choose to offer more limited in-person options than the phase permits, if local public health conditions necessitate.

Entry into each phase is dependent on public health gating criteria, corresponding with the Forward Virginia plan. School divisions will have the flexibility to implement plans based on the needs of their localities, within the parameters of the Commonwealth’s guidance.