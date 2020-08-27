Gov. Hogan: Maryland schools should reopen for in-person learning

Gov. Larry Hogan said eight jurisdictions, including Montgomery and Prince George's counties, do not have plans to bring any students back to classrooms this year.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — With most school districts in Maryland expected to resume virtual learning in a few weeks, Gov. Larry Hogan wants schools to work on bringing students back to classrooms.

In a news conference Thursday, the governor announced that, as a result of improved health metrics, he had authorized all of Maryland's public schools to begin "safely reopening." He asked that school boards look to create flexible hybrid plans to bring kids back to classrooms.

"There is no substitute for in-person instruction," Hogan said. "Every single day I hear from parents all across the state who are extremely frustrated with the fact that even though our health metrics statewide, and in every single county, look great and are continuing to dramatically improve, some of the county school boards have not even attempted to develop any safe reopening plans that would bring any kids back for any form of in-person instruction. This is simply not acceptable."

Hogan said county school boards were required to submit their final reopening plans to the state department of education by Aug. 14. Sixteen county school systems have developed plans that include returning students to schools for some form of in-person instruction this fall, including students with special needs.

However, Hogan noted that eight jurisdictions did not submit any reopening plans attempting to bring any students back to the classroom this calendar year, including Montgomery and Prince George's County.

"Our administration has committed $345 million more, for our kids, in additional educational funding through the federal CARES Act for K-12 technology funding, competitive innovation grants to address academic accessibility, remote learning enhancements, tutoring and learning programs for at-risk students and expanded broadband access for education."

Though Hogan emphasized that the state cannot force schools to reopen, those that do would receive "incentives."