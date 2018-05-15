WASHINGTON -- It's one thing to earn a perfect score on one standardized test, but it's another thing to earn a perfect score of two standardized tests.

But that's exactly what upcoming senior Patricio Fraga-Errecart of Gonzaga College High School did! He scored a perfect 36 on the ACT and a perfect 1590 on the SAT.

According to the ACT, only 1700 students out of approximately two million earn a perfect score on the test.

Patricio's mother, Gustavo Fraga, said her son has a 4.36 GPA at Gonzaga and participates in charities, drama, sports and other student organizations.

Way to go, Patricio!

