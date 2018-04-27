There’s a new effort among some students at Georgetown University to have police officers on campus carry guns.

TJ Collins thinks he and other students at Georgetown University would be safer if campus police carried guns.

“We think campus safety protocols are inadequate,” said GU student TJ Collins.

He represents the student group GU Advocates for Responsible Defense. He pointed to the need for stronger safety measures after recent shootings like the one in Parkland, Fla. and at Great Mills High School in Maryland, where an armed school resource officer did step in.

Collins and about 20 other students signed a letter to university president John DeGioia, asking him to consider arming campus police. He said the move would give campus police the ability to respond more quickly in a worst case scenario.

“We think that waiting for Metropolitan PD is too long. We have a very experienced police chief and police department that would provide a much quicker response time to keep students safe,” said Collins.

In a news statement Friday, Georgetown University said keeping students safe is its top priority. It said it currently follows the same model as other local institutions in the region, including George Washington University and American University.

But not everyone agrees that arming campus police is the right move.

Student Saham Ali said it would make her feel more unsafe.

“For me personally, I would feel unsafe on campus. For me, I already feel like GU police are already trolling and watching persons of color like myself,” Ali said.

The students who support arming police sent their letter to school officials last Friday. They’re hoping to hear back in the coming weeks.

The university’s student senate is also working on policies to improve safety, including more locks and safety drills and an increased presence from D.C. police officers on campus.

