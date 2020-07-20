George Washington University considers replacing 'Colonials' mascot

The university has used the nickname for 94 years. Now a committee of students, faculty and alumni will decide its fate.

WASHINGTON — In a letter addressed to the George Washington University community Monday, GWU President Thomas J. LeBlanc said a new committee of students, faculty, and alumni will assess whether the school’s “Colonials” nickname of 94 years should stay or go.

While it's generally recognized that the mascot serves as a nod to George Washington’s role as America’s preeminent colonial figure, students asked the university to consider the name’s meaning to international peers who may have experienced negative effects of recent colonialism.

LeBlanc also acknowledged that names of buildings honoring figures with well-documented racist views will be reexamined. The university’s board of trustees recommended the process to address the nickname’s future should begin immediately.

“We are now able to move forward with requests to examine renaming of GW buildings or memorials, as well as the Colonials moniker,” LeBlanc wrote. “We are now working to form a diverse and representative group of GW community members who will serve on a Special Committee on the Colonials Moniker, to include student, faculty, staff, and alumni representation, that will assess the renaming request based on the specific considerations established by the [Board of Trustees].”

The moniker committee will be led by D.C. Councilmember Mary Cheh, who serves as a distinguished professor at the university’s law school.

Black men and women were denied admission to the first commercial theater production at GW’s Lisner Auditorium in October 1946. The movie was directed by the venue’s benefactor, Abram Lisner. Ingrid Bergman, the star of the production, publicly denounced the “undemocratic and un-American practice.”

One of the university’s central buildings, the Marvin Center, is named after former university president and devout segregationist Cloyd Heck Marvin.

“Students of any race or color perform their best educational disciplines when they are happily situated in a congenial and homogeneous group, and the University, in its tradition and social environment, has long preserved this policy,” Marvin said, according to the GW Hatchet. “Consistent with this long-standing observance, The George Washington University does not register colored students.”