FAIRFAX, Va. — School is almost back in session and we really hope that you're not headed to one these universities because according to a new study, the students are not very happy.

This survey was conducted by Princeton Review and sadly a college in Virginia made the top 20 list for least happy students. Obviously, that's not fun.

Sorry, Patriots (the school's mascot). George Mason University in Fairfax County ranks number 11 for students being the least happy. According to the survey, more than 26,000 students are enrolled at the school.

According to the university's website, they are refining excellence, inclusive and accessible, focused on your future, located for opportunity, pioneering research and driven to serve.

The good news is at least they're not ranked as the least happiest college. The top spot was taken by Xavier University of Louisiana. The number two spot went to Simmons University in Boston and number three is Seton Hall University in New Jersey.

If you'd like to see the full ranking of unhappy students at universities, click here.

The Princeton Review's 62 college ranking lists cover eight general areas: Academics/Administration, Quality of Life, Politics, Campus Life, Town Life, Extracurriculars, Social Scene, and Schools by Type.

You can click here to see a full breakdown of each area.

If you are headed back to school at Mason, remember Maryland tax week begins on Aug. 11 and lasts through midnight Aug. 17. It's not too far of a drive from Mason to score some major deals.

During the tax-free week, you're able to purchase anything from underclothes and shoes to bathing suits -- exempt from Maryland sales tax if the purchase is under $100. The first $40 on backpacks are also tax-free.

To see the full list of supplies, click here.

Oh and for all the students that attend schools on the list, especially those at Mason, we hope you have a great school year!

