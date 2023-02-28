LCPS hosting fentanyl awareness sessions

This comes after multiple Northern Virginia teens fatally overdosed the last few months.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — After multiple Northern Virginia students overdosed and died in the last few months, Loudoun County Public Schools is hosting a series of fentanyl awareness sessions for families.

Tuesday night, the school district will host substance use and mental health specialists talking about the dangers of fentanyl, signs of an overdose, and how to respond with NARCAN.

Arlington County also hosted a NARCAN training a couple weeks ago – after a student from Wakefield High school overdosed and died.

"Amazed at how much I'm hearing every day about fentanyl overdoses," Falls Church parent Adrienne Varner said. "I figure this is just something that's going to be with us for a long time to come and we all really need to learn how to deal with it."

In January, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office reported two fatal suspected overdoses in the county.

Nearby in Prince William County, three teens overdosed, one fatally, in December from counterfeit Percocet laced with fentanyl.

#TODAY: @LCPSOfficial is hosting its third fentanyl and opioid awareness session.



Tuesday's session at Independence High School will feature the following substance use and mental health specialists:

LCPS' Student Assistance Services will explain their role in supporting parents and students, review the signs of drug use and how to reach out for help.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office and the Leesburg Police Department will outline the scope of the opioid problem in Loudoun County, share relevant statistics and provide pertinent information about fentanyl and opioids.

The Williams Center for Wellness and Recovery will address effective treatment programs for teens and adults.

The Prevention Alliance of Loudoun will share information about Rapid REVIVE!, an opioid overdose program that teaches the signs of an opioid overdose and how to respond with naloxone (more commonly known as NARCAN).

LCPS Director of Student Mental health Services, Jennifer Evans, said in a statement, "It is imperative that our community educate parents, provide strategies on how they can talk with their children, and let them know of the available school-based support and community resources.”

These are the remaining sessions available:

Independence High School, 23115 Learning Circle, Ashburn, VA

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7:00 - 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7:00 - 8:30 p.m. Woodgrove High School, 36811 Allder School Rd, Purcellville, VA

Tuesday, March 7, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7, 7:00-8:30 p.m. Broad Run High School, 21670 Ashburn Rd., Ashburn, VA

Thursday, March 23, 7:00 - 8:30 p.m.

LCPS said they're also prepared for the risk of potential overdoses by stocking NARCAN at each middle and high school and training staff to administer the treatment.