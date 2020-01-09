Employee at Fauquier High School tests positive for COVID-19

Anyone who was potentially exposed has been contacted, screened, and appropriate measures have been taken, a representative at Fauquier County Public Schools said.

WASHINGTON — An employee at Fauquier High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to t representative for Fauquier County Public Schools. It is unconfirmed what position the employee holds at the high school.

Although the school district is fully online, the representative has confirmed that any other persons that might have been exposed to the employee have been contacted, screened and appropriate measures have been taken.

Due to all classes being virtual, a letter stating the positive test was not sent out to families.

The school district said that this will not affect their virtual reopening plans or immediately change any plans in their current schedule. The district's first day of school took place on Monday, Aug. 24.

The FCPS Virtual Guidelines document is a resource to help educators and families navigate the virtual learning environment.



The Fauquier County School Board voted in early August to switch from its original plan, which included a hybrid approach of in-person teaching, to the all virtual model. Fauquier Schools was the only public school system in Northern Virginia at that time that was still planning to offer an in-person option.

"After many long weeks planning and working toward the hybrid plan it became apparent that our school system was not ready and accurately funded to be able to tackle both the hybrid plan and 100% virtual option for students for many reasons," the school board said in its statement. "The questions still not answered with certainty around safety protocols, procedures, staffing, and facility capabilities were a factor that played into the readiness of the hybrid plan."