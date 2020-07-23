Families turn to tutor centers to help with virtual learning

Parents are not wasting any time getting some extra help for their kids for the upcoming school year. A local tutoring center expects to see more demand.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — As more school districts stick with distance learning for a portion of the upcoming school year, some families are turning to tutoring services for help.

When the coronavirus pandemic forced a widespread lockdown on businesses like Mary Koles’ tutoring centers, she did not know what to expect.

“We had to pivot very quickly like all businesses, and it was such a shock," Koles said. "I was scared, but thanks to my teachers they were phenomenally flexible.”



Koles owns Academic Pathways in Rockville and a local SpiderSmart, both test-prep and tutoring centers that have shifted in-person sessions online. Since the pandemic, the business has remained steady.

As Montgomery County Public Schools plans for continued distance learning in the next few weeks, Koles expects to see high demand. Right now, 200 families are utilizing services and she is excited for more.

Sessions are held virtually after an assessment with Koles followed by a plan she develops for clients’ needs.

“We do all subjects, all ages,” said Koles, who really misses the interaction with teachers and students but finds joy in making book deliveries under one of her programs. “I’m definitely getting some really great, out-of-the-ordinary requests.”

With a new school year around the corner, she has gotten more inquires about in-home sessions. She tells WUSA9 she is carefully working to make it happen. The "match-ups"’ would pair one teacher and family together if they are comfortable and agree to safety guidelines.

“It’s a very crucial time right now and my goal is to encourage students to make the most of this time," she said.

Emily Bond has two sons in MCPS schools. Her youngest, Finn, is going to the second grade. Her oldest, Esra, is going to the sixth grade. Like most parents, who have had to juggle it all, she tells WUSA9 virtual learning has been challenging.

“There’s definitely been high points and low points for my kids too,” Bond said. “The social isolation, I think, has been pretty tough for them especially my middle schooler.”

Bond enrolled her boys in Koles’ tutoring program to get them used to the new digital learning space while reinforcing some of the basics with math and reading.