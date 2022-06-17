FCPS to restrict cell phone use for students by next school year

Elementary and middle school students in Fairfax County must have phones silenced and put away for the entire school day.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Public School Board voted Thursday to restrict the use of cell phones in schools.

Members approved an amendment to the "Student Rights and Responsibilities" (SR&R) document for the next school year that would require elementary and middle school students to have their phones silenced and put away for the entire school day. Use of cell phones before and after school is allowed.

High school children must follow the same rule but only during class. They are allowed to use their cell phones in between periods and lunches.

The new policy prohibits students from using phones, tablets, and other mobile devices in restrooms and locker rooms, unless there is a medical necessity or emergency.

Teachers may also allow cell phone use for lessons and activities.

The school board voted on the new changes following a lengthy discussion on what would best serve students and their ability to learn. School leaders and principals have grown increasingly worried about cell phone distraction and behavior during class.

"We have seen so many conflicts that have come up as a result of access to the phones during the school day in addition to significant distraction in the classrooms," Holmes Middle School Principal Margaret Barnes said. "We have seen some concerning things what students are choosing to do that they should not on their cell phones on property during the school day."



FCPS board member Karen Corbett Sanders added the stress and anxiety associated with increased social media usage is having a direct impact on the ability to learn.

However, parents including Sue Zoldak of Do Better FCPS raised safety concerns by removing cell phone use. There are also questions over how it will be enforced and disciplined.

"I also don't believe that the way we best serve children is in absolutes," FCPS Chair Stella Pekarsky said. "Total bans just don't work for kids."

Board member Megan McLaughlin is also concerned how it would affect the communication between parent and child during the school day, including notifications on pick-up, child care, after-school activities, emergencies and doctor's appointment.

"This is a communication tool and I have concerns that we haven't fully vetted this," McLaughlin said.

Irving Middle School principal Cynthia Conley responded by saying students have access to classroom phones or phones in the main office to use in between classes. She said parents can also send emails or call with messages to pass along to their kids.

Board member Laura Jane Cohen agreed how distracting cell phones can be, but questions the long-term change.

"If the point is engagement then we have to make sure we're teaching our kids how to engage and that cell phones are a barrier," she said. "It's great to be away for the day but then you go home to a completely unregulated cell phone use, what have we really taught kids other than punishing them into compliance?"

Prior to the new policy change, a small sample of about 2,000 Fairfax County parents answered a survey. About 82% of PreK-6th grade parents, 79% of 7th and eighth-grade parents and 76% of high school parents agreed to the new cell phone recommendations, per the FCPS Department of Special Services.